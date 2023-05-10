US: Melania Trump says she supports Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid

Former first lady Melania Trump has said that she backs her husband, Donald Trump's third attempt to win the 2024 presidential elections in the US, despite the fact that she has not made any formal appearances at any of his campaigns since he officially announced his reelection bid.

''He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength. My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,'' Melania Trump told Fox News in an interview.

She added she would continue her work in the welfare of children if she has ''the privilege'' to again serve as first lady. Furthermore, she said she would continue to support initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children and ensure they have the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential.''

Donald Trump announced his reelection bid in November 2022 when Melania Trump appeared by his side. Since then, she hasn't been seen at any campaign events and has noticeably been absent from her husband's various public appearances in recent months. However, she joined Trump for an Easter Sunday brunch at Mar-a-Lago.

Her comments come days after reports claimed that the former first lady was ''not comfortable'' with Trump's style of politics and reportedly ''angry'' over his indictment over hush-money payments he allegedly made to bury an extramarital affair, as per the People magazine.

She was also absent from the campaign trail in 2020 as her husband fought for reelection against Joe Biden.

