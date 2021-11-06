Top 10 world news: US recalls diplomats from Ethiopia, activist killed in Afghanistan, and more

The United States said that it has ordered the departure of its non-essential diplomats from Ethiopia, as the war intensifies. At least 99 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a fuel tanker explosion that took place in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone in Africa. In Afghanistan, in a tragic incident, a 29 year old activist, Frozan Safi has been shot and killed in northern Afghanistan. She worked as an economics lecturer. In Germany, a knife attack has left at least three people injured, out of which two are being reported to be in critical condition but do not have life-endangering injuries.

Click on headlines to read more

Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital kills at least 99

A burnt human body and the blackened shells of several cars and motorbikes dotted the road in the eastern Freetown suburb of Wellington, where hundreds had gathered.

Amid Covid surge, UK to send booster shot invite a month early

As coronavirus cases continue increasing in the country, British authorities have announced that booster jabs for locals will be available to book a month in advance now.

Women’s rights activist Frozan Safi shot dead in Afghanistan

The bodies were alongside those of two men in a house in Mazar-i-Sharif. Zabihullah Noorani, Taliban’s director for information and cultural affairs in Balkh province, suggested that this could have been the result of a “personal feud”.

Several injured in German train stabbing, attacker held

The local police also reported that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested and is in police custody where he will now be interrogated.

Million Mask March: Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks clash with police

Various demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gathered at Trafalgar Square in London as they burned an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Abandoned dog Deng Deng goes under hammer, fetches $25,000 in China

An abandoned dog, who became an internet sensation in China, has been sold for 160,000 yuan (US $25,000) at an auction.

Major conservation effort: 3,000 baby turtles released into river in Peru

Around 3,000 baby river turtles, which were native to the Amazon rainforest, were released into a Peruvian river. They were released after hatching from eggs kept on artificial beaches as part of a major conservation effort. For years, the river turtles are considered "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In a first, Covid variant Alpha found in pets, says study

For the first time, cases of Alpha variant of Sars-CoV-2 or Covid virus have been detected in pets. Two cats and a dog have tested positive in a PCR test.

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats in Ethiopia as war intensifies

Earlier, the US and other nations called for a ceasefire in Ethiopia amid fighting between Tigrayan forces and government troops.

'Magnificent milestone': Australia to soon become one of world's most vaccinated countries

On a federal level, vaccination remains mandatory in the region. However, various states and territories have made it mandatory for many occupations and workers.