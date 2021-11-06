'Magnificent milestone': Australia to soon become one of world's most vaccinated countries

In what has been deemed as a "magnificent milestone" by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the country has reached an inoculation rate of 80 per cent for those aged 16 and older. Australia is now all set to become one of the world's most vaccinated countries against COVID-19.

"Another, magnificent milestone, Australia. That's four out of five, how good is that? This has been a true Australian national effort," said Morrison.

On a federal level, vaccination remains mandatory in the region. However, various states and territories have made it mandatory for many occupations and workers. People who have not yet been vaccinated are barred from many activities, including dining out and concerts.

Nearly 90 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated in New South Wales and almost 95 per cent in the capital Canberra.

Also read | Australia is reopening to the world after 590 days of restricted access

However, this figure drops to just 65 per cent in the populated Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia recently opened up after 590 days of the country's international borders being blocked. Now, fully vaccinated Australians may finally go overseas without a visa.

After months of limitations during the coronavirus epidemic, the most severe restrictions on foreign travel have been lifted.

Millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales, and Canberra are finally free to travel after 18 months of some of the world's tightest coronavirus border regulations, which barred individuals from returning to or leaving the country unless granted an exemption.

While the inaugural flights are only for Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate families, it kicks off a strategy to reopen the country to overseas visitors and employees, both of which are desperately needed to re-energize a tired country.