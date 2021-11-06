Million Mask March: Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks clash with police in UK

Various demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gathered at Trafalgar Square in London as they burned an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The protestors even moved to Parliament Square where they threw fireworks towards police.

Eight police officers have been injured in the clashes. As per the Metropolitan police, 12 people have been arrested so far.

“A total of 12 arrests were made while policing tonight’s demonstrations across London. Those arrests were for a variety of offences. Eight of our officers were injured. This is unacceptable. The policing operation will continue into the evening," the department wrote on Twitter.

The members of the movement, known as the Million Mask March, were holding signs against coronavirus restrictions.

The Metropolitan police also issued a dispersal order in several places, across Westminster, including Parliament Square.

A section 35 dispersal order has been authorised for a number of areas across Westminster. The below map indicates the locations involved.



This includes Parliament Square.



Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said, "Groups, of course, have the right to protest. But, I am particularly concerned that some groups are specifically intending to travel into London to deliberately cause violence and disorder including targeting police officers."

He further said that this will not be tolerated and they have developed a policing plan keeping in mind the potential risk.

This comes in after various climate change activists blocked roads outside the Parliament in London. There have been reports of nearly sixty supporters of a group called Insulate Britain sitting on the ground holding banners as they blocked two roads around Parliament.

The group demands that the government should improve the energy efficiency of heating in people's homes by 2030. It has also targeted London's financial district.

The protests angered many people as it led to miles-long traffic congestion.