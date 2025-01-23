In his first major speech to the global business and political leaders after returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump addressed the Davos summit on Thursday (Jan 23).

'Nothing less than revolution,' US President Donald Trump addresses Davos summit; promises massive tax cuts

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 23) addressed the Davos summit, marking his first major speech to global business and political leaders since his return to power.

Micheal Martin re-elected as Irish Prime Minister after delayed vote

Ireland’s parliament, the Dáil, has re-elected Micheal Martin as Taoiseach (Prime Minister) for a second term on Thursday (Jan 23). The vote, originally planned for Wednesday, was postponed due to disruptions from opposition members.

'I was so scared…': Fake Hamas attack staged in Israel to protest Gaza ceasefire stirs panic

As part of a demonstration against the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, some right-wing activists in Israel staged a mock display of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel's central city of Kfar Saba overnight on Thursday (Jan 23), Times of Israel reported.

Five people hospitalised following stabbing near London supermarket, one man arrested

Five people in south London were hospitalised following a stabbing in Croydon. According to the police, a man was arrested following the attack near an Asda supermarket in Croydon.

LinkedIn is sharing user data with third parties to train AI, alleges US lawsuit

The world's largest professional social network website LinkedIn is facing a lawsuit by its premium users for allegedly sharing personal messages of users with other companies to train artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Let's call a spade a f***king spade: Musk's transgender daughter reacts to father's 'Nazi salute' claims

Tech billionaire and Donald Trump's cabinet member Elon Musk is continuing to face criticism over his hand gesture during a celebration of Trump's inauguration, which drew online comparisons to a "Nazi salute."

'Great friend of Israel': Netanyahu defends Elon Musk after his 'Nazi' salute

After Elon Musk was brutally trolled for his "Nazi salute" on January 20 while addressing Donald Trump's supporters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came in defence of the billionaire.

'Bruh, it's down again?': ChatGPT suffers global outage, millions of users unable to access platform

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT suffered a global outage on Thursday (Jan 23), leaving millions of users unable to access the feature.

Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys saves match point against Iga Swiatek to reach second Grand Slam final

America’s Madison Keys will have a shot at glory on Saturday in the women’s singles Australian Open final after she beat Iga Swiatek at the Rod Laver Arena.

Oscar Awards 2025: Guneet Monga's Anuja gets a nod, Emilia Perez leads the noms; see full list here

After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles Wildfires, the Oscars 2025 nominations were announced on Thursday morning.