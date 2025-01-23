America’s Madison Keys will have a shot at glory on Saturday in the women’s singles Australian Open final after she beat Iga Swiatek at the Rod Laver Arena. Playing in the second semifinal on Thursday (Jan 23), Keys saved a match point and reached her second Grand Slam final with a thrilling 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) win. Keys will now take on defending two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match on Saturday.

Keys shocks Swiatek

Playing to reach their first Australian Open final, the contest between Keys and Swiatek hardly disappointed as both showcased their aggression on the court. In a close contested opening set, Keys lost her serve at the decisive moment, allowing Swiatek to take advantage. She pocketed the opening set 5-7 having won the decisive 12th game. Overall, Swiatek won 59 per cent first serve points, establishing her superiority in the contest.

The second set, however, was completely different as 29-year-old Keys bounced back and broke Swiatek on three occasions. As a result, Keys won the second set to bring the match level as the match headed to a decider.

The third set was closer as both held on to their serves until the 10th game. However, Swiatek drew first blood in the third set and broke Keys to serve for the match. The Poland star then had a match point in the 12th game of the third set but failed to capitalise, paving the way for a 10-point tiebreak.

Despite leading 8-7 in the tiebreak, Swiatek failed to close out and lost the match to Keys. The American will play in her second Grand Slam final after the 2017 US Open, where she lost to fellow US star Sloane Stephens.

The 19th seed will play against Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday in the final as the latter aims for her third consecutive title. She beat Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2 earlier in the day and is en route to her fourth Grand Slam title.