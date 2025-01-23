Manchester City’s fate to play in the Champions League knockout stage is hanging in balance after they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase on Wednesday (Jan 22). The 2-4 defeat leaves City in a spot of bother as they now stand on the brink of elimination in the league phase. However, with one match still remaining, Pep Guardiola and Co still retain the prospect of qualification.

Here’s all you need to know on how they can make the Champions League playoff round.

Manchester City Champions League qualification scenario

Man City are 25th in the 36-team standing, meaning they are outside the qualification bracket with one match to go. In seven league matches so far, the Premier League side has eight points, having won two, drawn two and lost the other three matches. City host Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the final game on Wednesday (Jan 29) and need to finish at least 24th in the standings for a place in the playoffs.

As things stand, City can reach a maximum of 11 points, meaning they will have to win their match against Club Brugge. Interestingly, PSG’s head-to-head match against German side Stuttgart on the final day favours Man City’s qualification chances as both teams have 10 points each.

This would mean at least one team (team losing the match) or both teams (in case of a draw) will drop points.

If Man City win against Club Brugge, the loser of PSG-Stuttgart will finish on 10 points, surrendering a place in the top 24.

In case the PSG-Stuttgart match ends in a draw and Man City wins, the trio of teams will finish on 11 points.

This will result in Stuttgart facing elimination as they have a poor goal difference amongst the trio.

It will now be interesting to see what happens on the final day of the league phase of the Champions League with 18 matches taking simultaneously as the race for playoff intensifies.