Ireland’s parliament, the Dáil, has re-elected Micheal Martin as Taoiseach (Prime Minister) for a second term on Thursday (Jan 23). The vote, originally planned for Wednesday, was postponed due to disruptions from opposition members.

Members of the Dáil voted 95 to 76 in favour of Martin, the leader of Fianna Fáil, after a chaotic session the previous day had forced the suspension of proceedings.

Martin’s appointment, along with that of other government ministers, was finalised after overnight negotiations aimed at resolving an impasse over speaking rights. Addressing the Dáil, the Irish parliament, Martin said, "It is a sad development in many parliaments in the world that they have become more angry and divisive. They have become forums dominated by the inflated rhetoric of demonstrations rather than a place where different groups can argue in good faith and respectfully disagree."

The vote to elect him as Taoiseach had originally been scheduled for Wednesday, with expectations that it would proceed as a formality. Martin, a 64-year-old seasoned politician whose centre-right Fianna Fáil secured the most seats in November’s general election, had overseen the formation of a centrist three-party coalition.

However, the session devolved into chaos when opposition parties triggered two suspensions of parliament. Ultimately, the Dáil was adjourned for the day without completing the vote.

Martin told reporters late on Wednesday, "What we witnessed today was the subversion of the Irish constitution. This is the first time, I think, in over 100 years, that the Dáil has failed to elect a government to fulfil its constitutional obligation."

The appointment of outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris as deputy prime minister was also postponed. Harris, aged 38, leads Fine Gael, the centre-right party that finished third in the election.

