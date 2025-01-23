Kyiv accused Russian forces on Thursday of killing six captured Ukrainian servicemen and said it was notifying international rights groups of the latest alleged Russian war crime.

Advertisment

Officials both in Moscow and Kyiv have accused the other's army of carrying out killings of captured soldiers in violation of international law.

The Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets made the allegations referring to footage circulating on social media that appears to show Russian troops shooting unarmed Ukrainian troops to death.

Also read | At WEF in Davos, Ukraine's Zelensky questions whether Trump is committed to NATO

Advertisment

"In the video, the occupiers recorded their own crime—shooting six Ukrainian soldiers who were captured in the back," he wrote in a social media post.

The video, which has spread across social media, could not be verified by AFP, and there was no immediate comment from Moscow on the claims.

It appears to show Russian soldiers in a muddied frontline area ordering the Ukrainian troops to a clearing where they are then shot in the back one by one.

Advertisment

"I am once again sending information about this crime to the UN and the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross). These facts must be recorded," Lubinets added.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.