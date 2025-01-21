Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Europe should develop a joint defence policy and be willing to increase spending to guarantee its own security from emerging threats.

His comments to the World Economic Forum in Davos came a day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who has demanded NATO members raise their defence spending and boasted he can end the war in Ukraine, without offering a clear roadmap.

Zelensky said Europe needed to be ready to stand on its own feet and must work to remain relevant as a "strong global" player and "indispensable" on the global stage.

"We need a united European security and defence policy, and all European countries must be willing to spend as much on security as is truly needed," Zelensky argued in his address to the WEF.

"Europe must be able to guarantee peace and security for itself," he added.

He evoked the Kremlin's deployment of North Korean troops to western Russia to illustrate what he said were growing threats to European security.

"European leaders should remember this -- battles involving North Korean soldiers are now happening in places geographically closer to Davos than to Pyongyang," he said.

And he pointed to a recent pact between Russia and Iran boosting their economic and military cooperation, saying the accord was an example of a changing landscape that was a threat to Europe.

"Whom do they make such deals against? Against you, against all of us," he said. "Such threats can only be countered together," he added.

Zelensky also questioned whether Trump was committed to NATO and European security, claiming that Washington has openly indicated their security priorities lie in the Middle East and in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Will President Trump even notice Europe? Does he see NATO as necessary? And will he respect EU institutions?" Zelensky asked.

