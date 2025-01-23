Five people in south London were hospitalised following a stabbing in Croydon. According to the police, a man was arrested following the attack near an Asda supermarket in Croydon.

London's Ambulance Service said that of the five people hospitalised, one was taken to a major trauma centre in London.

Motive of stabbing not yet known

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance,” the service said.

The motive behind the stabbing was not yet known.

Speaking to The Guardian, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “We were called at 10.21 am this morning to reports of a stabbing incident in Marlowe Way, Croydon."

“Our crews treated five patients at the scene before taking one to a major trauma centre in London and four to other hospitals,” the spokesperson added.

Southport stabbing suspect faces sentencing

The stabbing came hours after a teenager faced sentencing for killing three girls at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport on July 29 last year.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, sat in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court in northwest England, dressed in a gray prison tracksuit and with his head between his knees, as a judge prepared to sentence him for the attack.

But as prosecutors began outlining the evidence, Rudakubana interrupted by shouting from the dock that he felt ill and wanted to see a paramedic.

Rudakubana faces decades in prison.

(With inputs from agencies)