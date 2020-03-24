Top 10 world news: US next COVID-19 epicentre, China fears second wave, and more!

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Mar 24, 2020, 09.23 PM(IST)

Top ten world news Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are top stories that made rounds in the world arena today

China's imported virus cases spike as fears grow of second wave

yyy

Read more here

Nobel-winning peace negotiator Ahtisaari has coronavirus

pppp

Read more here

US newspapers call on China to reverse expulsion of journalists

ppp

Read more here

Taiwan says WHO ignored its coronavirus questions at start of outbreak

ppp

Read more here

Could United States become the next epicentre of COVID-19?

pp

Read more here

Emergency G20 summit on Covid-19 on Thursday via video conference

yo

Read more here

Man dies from hantavirus on bus in China, other passengers tested positive

hehe

Read more here

New York state accounts for over 5% of global coronavirus cases, numbers expected to increase

hehehe

Read more here

Italian coronavirus cases seen '10 times higher' than official tally

pp

Read more here

'Cure can't be worse than problem', announces Trump as he vows to reopen US economy as COVID-19 cases rise

pp

Read more here

Topics