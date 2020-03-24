Top 10 world news: US next COVID-19 epicentre, China fears second wave, and more!

China's imported virus cases spike as fears grow of second wave

Nobel-winning peace negotiator Ahtisaari has coronavirus

US newspapers call on China to reverse expulsion of journalists

Taiwan says WHO ignored its coronavirus questions at start of outbreak

Could United States become the next epicentre of COVID-19?

Emergency G20 summit on Covid-19 on Thursday via video conference

Man dies from hantavirus on bus in China, other passengers tested positive

New York state accounts for over 5% of global coronavirus cases, numbers expected to increase

Italian coronavirus cases seen '10 times higher' than official tally

'Cure can't be worse than problem', announces Trump as he vows to reopen US economy as COVID-19 cases rise

