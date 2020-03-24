Top 10 world news: US next COVID-19 epicentre, China fears second wave, and more!

Top ten world news Photograph:( WION )
Here are top stories that made rounds in the world arena today
China's imported virus cases spike as fears grow of second wave
Nobel-winning peace negotiator Ahtisaari has coronavirus
US newspapers call on China to reverse expulsion of journalists
Taiwan says WHO ignored its coronavirus questions at start of outbreak
Could United States become the next epicentre of COVID-19?
Emergency G20 summit on Covid-19 on Thursday via video conference
Man dies from hantavirus on bus in China, other passengers tested positive
New York state accounts for over 5% of global coronavirus cases, numbers expected to increase
Italian coronavirus cases seen '10 times higher' than official tally
'Cure can't be worse than problem', announces Trump as he vows to reopen US economy as COVID-19 cases rise