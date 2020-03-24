New York state accounts for over 5% of global coronavirus cases, numbers expected to increase

The US state of New York currently has over 20,000 positive cases of coronavirus. Statistically, this amounts for five per cent of all global cases so far.

The number of cases saw a sharp spike from 5,700 to over 20,800 in the state.

The World Health Organisation had recently warned that the US could become the next epicentre of the virus.

Within the US, New York continues to be the epicentre. Over 46,000 have been infected in the United States alone.

Also read: Could United States become the next epicentre of COVID-19?

Recently, the cases have increased tremendously owing to the improved testing mechanisms in the face of a rapid contraction rate.

By Monday, New York City had recorded over 12,300 cases. To begin proper containment measures, around 16,000 tests are being undertaken everyday.

New York City accounts for 25 per cent of all testing happening in the United States, as iterated by the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

Also read: Couple self-medicates with chloroquine against coronavirus in US, man dies

While sharing these numbers with the public and media, Cuomo called for the need to increase hospital capacity in the state, especially in New York City.

“We have a lot of work to do to get that rate down and get the hospital capacity up”, he said during a briefing.



An empty New York Subway car is seen on March 23, 2020 in New York City | AFP





So far, over 157 people have died in New York owing to the virus. Additionally, 2,653 have been hospitalised in the state. This represents 13 per cent of the total cases recorded in New York state.

Cuomo claimed that a quarter of these patients are under intensive care.

White House has been stepping up efforts to prevent the outbreak from spreading nationally. Yesterday, over 400 ventilators were sent to New York by the Trump administration.

Also read: Man dies from hantavirus on bus in China, other passengers tested positive

The Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio thanked the White House, but added that the city requires over thousands of ventilators, with 400 being a start.

New York currently has 53,000 hospital beds. However, to tackle and treat the coronavirus pandemic, the state requires over 113,000 beds.

The city has been struggling to increase its hospital capacity in the face of ever-growing cases. However, the mayor recently announced that Javits Centre and Coler Speciality Hospital will add beds very soon.