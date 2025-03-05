US announced pausing intelligence support and weapons shipments to Ukraine on Wednesday (Mar 5), days after Trump-Zelensky White House spat.

In other news, Israel and the US rejected the Gaza reconstruction plan that was unveiled by Egypt on Tuesday (Mar 4) during the Arab League Summit in Cairo.

Meanwhile, China hit back at the US for imposing tariffs saying, “if war is what the US wants… we’re ready to fight.”

After military aid, US halts intelligence support to Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced on Wednesday (Mar 5) that the US has paused intelligence support and weapons shipments to Ukraine. This comes after the tense White House spat between the US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 28.

Gaza reconstruction plan: Rejected by Israel and US but backed by Hamas, here's all you need to know

As Egypt unveiled the Gaza reconstruction plan on Tuesday while hosting an Arab League Summit in Cairo, Israel and the US rejected the proposal, while, the Palestinian militant group Hamas welcomed it.

‘If US wants war, we’re ready to fight’: China warns Trump amid tariff row

The Chinese Embassy in the US responded to tariffs imposed by President Trump over the fentanyl issue by saying that “if war is what the US wants… we’re ready to fight.”

'He's lying'; Democrats react to US President Donald Trump's Congress speech

Democrats, on Tuesday (Mar 4), took to social media to counter US President Donald Trump's claims, that he made during his primetime speech to Congress.

Trump speech roundup: Here are the highlights in case you missed it

US President Donald Trump, in his first Congress address that lasted around an hour and a half, said that his administration accomplished more tasks in 43 days which other administrations could not in four to eight years.

‘Reclaiming Panama Canal’: Trump praises BlackRock’s deal to buy major ports

During his first presidential address to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term on Tuesday (Mar 4), US President Donald Trump hailed US asset management firm BlackRock for buying two Panama Canal ports amid his effort at “reclaiming” the canal.

'Trying to dismantle government': Democrats warn as Trump plans to sell hundreds of federal properties

US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday (March 5) announced that it is considering selling hundreds of "non-core" federal properties across the country.

'I have no choice': Trump signs executive order to protect police force

On Wednesday (March 5), US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time since he assumed office. In his lengthy address, there were a couple of gratitude and appreciation notes he shared. He honoured many for their work and highlighted the grit and dedication of slain New York police officer Jonathan Diller, whose widow, Stephanie, was present in the audience.

Is Abhishek Bachchan a 'victim of nepotism'? Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Amitabh Bachchan has recently addressed the ongoing nepotism debate surrounding his son, Abhishek Bachchan, on social media. He responded to a post that called Abhishek an "unnecessary victim" of nepotism.

Exclusive | Phoebe Litchfield: Making waves in WPL, one shot at a time

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has brought a new level of excitement and competitiveness to franchise cricket, attracting top players from around the world.