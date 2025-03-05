Democrats, on Tuesday (Mar 4), took to social media to counter US President Donald Trump's claims, that he made during his primetime speech to Congress.

Advertisment

This was Trump's first speech to Congress since assuming office on January 20.

In his address, Trump touted his administration's achievements, saying "America is back".

California Representative Nancy Pelosi took to her official X handle saying, "He's lying," further adding that Trump's budget plan would give "tax cuts to billionaires" while "ripping away health care to millions of Americans".

Advertisment

"He’s lying. The budget plan passed by House Republicans adds $4 trillion to the national debt and increases the deficit. And it gives tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations — while ripping away health care for millions of Americans by making huge cuts to Medicaid," she said.

He’s lying.



The budget plan passed by House Republicans adds $4 trillion to the national debt and increases the deficit.



And it gives tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations — while ripping away health care for millions of Americans by making huge cuts to Medicaid. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 5, 2025

California Senator Adam Schiff said that the prices are already high and what the US president is doing is only going to skyrocket them further.

Advertisment

"Let’s keep this simple: Tariffs = a Trump Tax. Prices are sky high – and what Donald Trump is doing will only make them higher,"

Let’s keep this simple:



Tariffs = a Trump Tax.



Prices are sky high – and what Donald Trump is doing will only make them higher. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 5, 2025

Trump breaks every promise he makes.



He promised to lower the cost of living.



He promised to respect our veterans.



But there’s one promise you can count on him keeping:



Tax cuts for billionaires. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 5, 2025

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took a shot at Elon Musk saying, "I agree with Donald Trump that an unelected bureaucrat should be fired. Let’s start with Elon Musk."

I agree with Donald Trump that an unelected bureaucrat should be fired.



Let’s start with Elon Musk. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 5, 2025

Connecticut Senator, Chris Murphy slammed the US president saying that he wasn't doing anything to address the concern of rising prices of groceries.

"He’s going to spend 5x as much time talking about transgender kids as the price of groceries and gas. Guess why? Because prices are going way up and he’s not doing shit," he said.

He’s going to spend 5x as much time talking about transgender kids as the price of groceries and gas. Guess why? Because prices are going way up and he’s not doing shit. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 5, 2025

"Trump isn’t cutting waste and abuse. He’s cutting programs that help regular people - like Medicaid - to fund tax cuts for billionaires and corporations. He only closes agencies that were stopping his rich friends bilk consumers," he added.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said, "There will be a little disturbance” is a genuinely Soviet way to describe people not being able to afford their groceries."

Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a post on X, "Tariffs won't lower costs for Americans. Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico alone will increase food costs by $110 for families. So next time you’re at the grocery store and shocked by your high bill, thank Trump."

(With inputs from agencies)