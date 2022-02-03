Top 10 World News: US eliminates ISIS leader in Syria raid, Baloch militants attack Pakistan bases, more news

US President Joe Biden said that US military forces had eliminated Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, a top ISIS leader, in a raid in Syria. Biden said in a statement that the operation was undertaken after his directions. In other news, India slammed China for politicising the Winter Olympics, India on Thursday announced that its Chargé d' Affaires (Cd’A) will not be attending the opening and closing ceremonies. This comes a day after a regiment commander of the People’s Liberation Army, who fought against India in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was made the torchbearer. Read this and more in Top 10 World News

US forces eliminate ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria, says Biden



Reports of the operation were doing rounds in media before the official statement from the president. It has been reported that At least 13 people, including six children and four women were killed in the clashes.

Galwan soldier row: India's top diplomat in China not to attend Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies



This comes a day after a regiment commander of the People’s Liberation Army, who fought against India in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was made the torchbearer duting the Olympics relay on Wednesday.

Balochistan militants launch late-night blitzkrieg on 2 Pak military bases, over 5 security forces killed



The Pakistan Army said both of the attacks —one in Panjgur district and the other in Naushki district —had been repulsed.

Ex-Trump adviser speaks to WION on reports that some White House records were torn up and taped back



Recent reports indicated that some of the documents were torn up and had to be pieced back together during the Capitol Hill riots probe. While responding to that, Jason Miller told WION what he saw during his time in the office

In retaliatory move, Russia shuts down German broadcaster DW in Moscow



Russia shut down DW operations in Moscow after Germany decided to ban Russian broadcaster RT DE in Berlin.

US lawmaker condemns China’s ‘shameful’ move of choosing Galwan soldier as torchbearer at Winter Olympics



Senator Jim Risch, a Republican who is a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the move “shameful” and said that the US will continue to support the sovereignty of India.

How a US hacker took down North Korea's internet in a revenge cyber-attack



The North Korea began experiencing strange internet failures in mid-January, culminating on January 26 with a near-total internet blackout. The disruptions were commonly assumed to be the consequence of cyberattacks at the time, while it remained unclear who was responsible for the hacking.

Scientists discover a way to target & destroy cancer cells: Here's how the ground-breaking therapy works



This therapy, which was shown to work in mice, is called 'minimally invasive image-guided ablation' or MINIMA.

Chinese researchers claim to have discovered a 'godsend' antibody that can defeat Omicron



Researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai, however, think they may have discovered a recipe for a synthetic antibody that would prove to be a match for Omicron

'How life began': Study explains how a moon helps create life on a planet



Nakajima and her colleagues conducted computer simulations with a number of hypothetical rocky planets and ice planets of varying masses in order to determine whether other planets can form similar large moons.