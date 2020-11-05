Top 10 world news: US Election latest, situation in France, and more

US election results 2020 LIVE: No winner yet; vote counting continues in tense presidential race

Check out the latest info on US Election 2020...





Biden, flipping Michigan and Wisconsin, says it’s ‘clear’ he will reach 270

The Trump campaign, whose path to victory was narrowing, said that it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and that it had filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the vote count in Michigan, moves that could further delay the moment when a victor can be declared.



Netizens ridicule Melania Trump after 'removal truck' spotted outside White House

Melania's husband Donald Trump is trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the US presidential election

Russia submits bill to grant ex-presidents immunity from prosecution

The bill, published on a government website, is one of several being introduced following constitutional reforms that, among other things, allow President Vladimir Putin to run again when his term ends in 2024

End to 'kafala slavery': Saudi Arabia announces major labour reforms

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan is a package of economic and social policies designed to free the kingdom from reliance on oil exports.



Kosovo President Thaci resigns after being indicted over war crimes

It comes as a dramatic downfall for a politician who has dominated the former Serbian province for over a decade

France to double security forces on borders in wake of Nice attack

Macron also called for a strengthening of border controls in the European Union's Schengen zone following recent Islamist attacks in France and Austria

Ethiopia MPs back state of emergency in Tigray amid military campaign

The move is part of an attempt by Abiy, winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, to assert federal control over a region whose ruling party has openly defied him for months and brands him as illegitimate.





New study explains 'long COVID', or persistence of coronavirus symptoms

The COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the world, and a new study sheds light on why someone experiences "long COVID", whereby people continue to experience symptoms for a long period, more than the average period of 14-15 days

Brucellosis outbreak infects over 6,000 people in China

According to the World Health Organization, humans get brucellosis with flu-like symptoms through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products, or by inhaling airborne agents