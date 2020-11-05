Top 10 world news: US Election latest, situation in France, and more

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Check out what's happening around the world.
US election results 2020 LIVE: No winner yet; vote counting continues in tense presidential race
Check out the latest info on US Election 2020...Read More
Biden, flipping Michigan and Wisconsin, says it’s ‘clear’ he will reach 270
The Trump campaign, whose path to victory was narrowing, said that it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and that it had filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the vote count in Michigan, moves that could further delay the moment when a victor can be declared....Read More
Netizens ridicule Melania Trump after 'removal truck' spotted outside White House
Melania's husband Donald Trump is trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the US presidential election...Read More
Russia submits bill to grant ex-presidents immunity from prosecution
The bill, published on a government website, is one of several being introduced following constitutional reforms that, among other things, allow President Vladimir Putin to run again when his term ends in 2024...Read More
End to 'kafala slavery': Saudi Arabia announces major labour reforms
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan is a package of economic and social policies designed to free the kingdom from reliance on oil exports.... Read More
Kosovo President Thaci resigns after being indicted over war crimes
It comes as a dramatic downfall for a politician who has dominated the former Serbian province for over a decade...Read More
France to double security forces on borders in wake of Nice attack
Macron also called for a strengthening of border controls in the European Union's Schengen zone following recent Islamist attacks in France and Austria...Read More
Ethiopia MPs back state of emergency in Tigray amid military campaign
The move is part of an attempt by Abiy, winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, to assert federal control over a region whose ruling party has openly defied him for months and brands him as illegitimate... Read More
New study explains 'long COVID', or persistence of coronavirus symptoms
The COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the world, and a new study sheds light on why someone experiences “long COVID”, whereby people continue to experience symptoms for a long period, more than the average period of 14-15 days...Read More
Brucellosis outbreak infects over 6,000 people in China
According to the World Health Organization, humans get brucellosis with flu-like symptoms through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products, or by inhaling airborne agents...Read More