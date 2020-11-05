US election results 2020 LIVE: At least three injured in stabbing incident in Washington on results night

Oregon police and National Guard troops pursued protesters around Portland late Wednesday arresting at least 10 people.

The protesters involved in Wednesday's clashes had earlier attended a 300-strong peaceful rally in a downtown park hosted by a coalition of anti-capitalist groups featuring lectures, music and slogans including "The Vote is Over. The Fight Goes On."

Another group of protesters who had gathered by Portland's river Wednesday vowed to "protect the results" of Tuesday's election vote count and held banners proclaiming "Count Every Vote."

"We want Trump out of office, that's the main focus," one rally leader told the crowd, to loud cheers.

Several of the demonstrators were openly carrying firearms, including rifles, and one anti-racism and anti-imperialism banner showed an image of an assault rifle, with the slogan "We Don't Want Biden. We Want Revenge."

