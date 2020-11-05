US election results 2020 LIVE: At least three injured in stabbing incident in Washington on results night

US elections 2020 Photograph: AFP
Nov 05, 2020, 01.52 PM
In Detroit, a Democratic stronghold that is majority Black, a crowd of mostly-white Trump supporters chanted "Stop the count!" and tried to barge into an election office before being blocked by security.
Also Read: Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after US election results 2020
Nov 05, 2020, 01.07 PM
The outcome of the US presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as several states continued to count their ballots, including some of the most competitive battlegrounds where the tally could take days to complete.
Read full story: Which US states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
Nov 05, 2020, 12.49 PM
A video of Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders has gone viral in which he revealed how President Trump is likely to react if the US election results were delayed due to mail-in ballots.
Read full story: Did Democrat Bernie Sanders predict Trump's election fraud claim? Video goes viral
Nov 05, 2020, 12.42 PM
US President Trump had called the counting of votes to stop while earlier claiming that the results should be declared on the same day as the election - November 3.
Read full Story: As Trump demands vote count to stop in battleground states, #CountEveryVote trends
Nov 05, 2020, 12.38 PM
Oregon police and National Guard troops pursued protesters around Portland late Wednesday arresting at least 10 people.
The protesters involved in Wednesday's clashes had earlier attended a 300-strong peaceful rally in a downtown park hosted by a coalition of anti-capitalist groups featuring lectures, music and slogans including "The Vote is Over. The Fight Goes On."
Another group of protesters who had gathered by Portland's river Wednesday vowed to "protect the results" of Tuesday's election vote count and held banners proclaiming "Count Every Vote."
"We want Trump out of office, that's the main focus," one rally leader told the crowd, to loud cheers.
Several of the demonstrators were openly carrying firearms, including rifles, and one anti-racism and anti-imperialism banner showed an image of an assault rifle, with the slogan "We Don't Want Biden. We Want Revenge."
Nov 05, 2020, 11.53 AM
The lawsuit has been filed against the Chatham County Board of Election, and as per this lawsuit, the Trump campaign wants the judge to ask the county to secure and account ballots received after 7 pm on the election day, i.e. November 03.
"President Trump and his team are fighting for the good of the nation to uphold the rule of law, and Georgia’s law is very clear: to legally count, mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day," deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement.
Read full story: Trump's campaign files lawsuit in Georgia asking to pause vote count
Nov 05, 2020, 11.51 AM
US news networks - CNN and NBC News had projected a win for Biden taking his total electoral college votes to 264 which is now six short of the magic number of 270 needed to declare victory.
Read full story |. Biden set to win Michigan battleground state: Exit poll
Nov 05, 2020, 11.14 AM
The Washington DC police department received a call for help around 2:26 am about a stabbing incident in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest that left two men and one woman injured with non-life threatening injuries.
Read Full Story: At least three injured in stabbing incident in Washington on election results night