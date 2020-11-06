US: TV channels take down Donald Trump's live coverage as he continues to make false claims

As a strong reaction over President Donald Trump's false claims related to the US presidential election, many TV channels across the country halted the live coverage of Republican president's first public appearance since the election night.

Trump made several unverified statements in his 17-minute address, highlighting that Democrats were using "illegal votes" to "steal the election from us."

Watch |

His statements came at a time when Democratic contender Joe Biden closing in on the magical 271-mark to win the election.

Also read | US election 2020 result LIVE updates: Trump and Biden spar as outcome remains in the balance

"OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States," said MSNBC presenter Brian Williams, as the network quickly pulled off its live coverage of the speech.

NBC and ABC News also pulled the ended Trump's live coverage, reports news agency AFP.

"What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election," said Jake Tapper from CNN.

Tapper said Trump continues to "lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen," with no evidence, "just smears."

Meanwhile, in what is seen as the biggest prize that is awaited, Pennsylvania, Trump's huge lead is declining sharply and Biden is closing in on the margin.

Biden is currently leading in Arizona and Nevada and if he maintains the lead, he would become the next president of the US.

