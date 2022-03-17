Top 10 world news: US-China fighters jets encounter, Zelensky video, and more

US Air Force (USAF) general Kenneth Wilsbach said the US-built F-35 had an encounter with China's Chengdu J-20 adding that he was "relatively impressed with the command and control associated with the J-20." In other news, a deepfake video purportedly showing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is being shared online. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

'Relatively impressed': US F-35 fighter jet has close encounter with China's J-20 in East China Sea





US general Kenneth Wilsbach's latest comments come as United States Navy recently recovered the F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jet that sank in the South China Sea.

Deepfake video of Ukraine President Zelensky shared online



The video appeared to show an ashen-faced Zelenskiy speaking from the presidential lectern and urging his countrymen to down their weapons in the face of Russian invaders.

UAE cargo ship carrying 30 crew members sinks off Iran coast



The ship, which had left Dubai few days ago, was bound for the port of Umm Qasr in Southern Iraq and it was carrying cars and other cargo.

'Villas in Miami': Putin lashes out at 'scum' and 'traitors' amid Ukraine war



Putin's latest jibe at his political enemies comes even as Russia announced that it paid interest on foreign debt due this week.

Everything we know about the new COVID-19 variant found in Israel



While this finding has given rise to fresh fears around the world, health officials in Israel played down the risks of this new variant.

US sending Switchblade drones to Ukraine



US President Joe Biden announces an additional USD 800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. US to send hundreds more anti-aircraft system to Ukraine.

Joint Euro-Russian Mars mission suspended because of Ukraine conflict: ESA



The European Space Agency (ESA) has said that a joint Mars mission with Russia has been suspended over Ukraine war.

Three exoplanets have been 'lost', here's what's the deal



One of main thrusts of our skywatching has been to find exoplanets, and some that would possibly harbour life! But everything doesn't always go according to plan and our observations sometimes are not that accurate. That's life we suppose.

Sri Lankan boat with six crew held for fishing in Indian waters



According to Indian coast guard, during a patrol ICGS Vajra detected a boat 117 nautical miles south east of India's southern most district Kanyakumari.

India's gold output could rise multifold if hurdles removed: WGC report



India splurged a record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021, buying 1,050 tonnes - the most in a decade, and far more than the 430 tonnes imported in 2020.