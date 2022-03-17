'Villas in Miami': Putin lashes out at 'scum' and 'traitors' amid Ukraine war

As the war in Ukraine drags on, President Putin who had ordered a "special military operation" on February 24 in a stern message said, "the Russian people, will always be able to distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors".

In a dark message, Putin added: "just to spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths". The Russian president had said on Wednesday that the military operation is going according to plan even as the war in Ukraine has continued for over three weeks with towns putting up still resistance against the Russian invasion.

"I do not judge those with villas in Miami or the French Riviera or who can't get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called 'gender freedoms', he said, adding, "The problem is they mentally exist there, and not here, with our people with Russia."

Putin's latest jibe at his political enemies comes even as Russia announced that it paid interest on foreign debt due this week. Russia risked default on its foreign debt for the first time in over a hundred years.

"The West will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors to divide our society, to provoke a civil confrontation, to strive to achieve its aim. And there is one aim – the destruction of Russia," he said in a televised address.

The Russian president's claims come even as prosecutors called for opposition leader Alexei Navalny to serve 13 years in prison on new fraud charges. Navalny who is a strong critic of Putin was jailed last year after surviving a poison attack which he has blamed on the Putin regime. The prosecutors also demanded Navalny be fined $10,600. The judge is set to deliver his verdict on March 22.

In his speech, the Russian president continued his attack on the so-called traitors, saying: "I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to meet any challenge."

