Who is the real Mr Putin? Meet the judo fighter who worked for the KGB

Putin joined KGB

Putin later joined the KGB, the dreaded Soviet spy agency. He is believed to have recruited east German spies for the former Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 80s amid tensions with the US.

In the 1990s, Putin was the director of the Russian Federal Security Service and then became the head of the Russian government as Yeltsin resigned in 1999.

Putin has mentioned several times that he wants to restore Russia's greatness.

