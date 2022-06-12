Top 10 world news: US senators announce bipartisan deal on gun control, and more

A bipartisan group of senators announced measures to control the recent increase in gun violence in the country. Russia claims to have destroyed a large depot with US and European weapons in Ukraine using Kalibr cruise missiles.

Exclusive | There is a man-made economic crisis in Sri Lanka, says PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka is currently going through the worst economic crisis since gaining their independence in 1948 and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe believes that it is the fault of the previous governments and the politicians.

China and India working on peace along LAC, says Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe said on Sunday that China and India have taken part in 15 rounds of talks at the commander level till now.

US bipartisan senators announce deal on gun violence measures

In the United States, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday (June 12) announced measures to control the recent increase in gun violence in the country.

Russia destroyed large depot with Western weapons in Ukraine: Report

Russia claims to have destroyed a large depot with US and European weapons in Ukraine using Kalibr cruise missiles, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday (June 12) citing Interfax.

New problem for Ukraine? Specialist gang smuggling ancient artifacts to Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already crossed 100 days and the Russian military have slowly gained control over a number of areas around Ukraine.

What's in the name? Rebranded McDonald's restaurants open in Russia - see pics

Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name.

Macron seeks majority in parliament vote as left mounts challenge

France voted in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday with President Emmanuel Macron hoping to win a majority backing his reform plans while a resurgent and newly unified left seeks to thwart his ambitions.

Ukraine war: Pro-Russian separatist leader says no pardon for Britons sentenced to death

Denis Pushilin, who is the leader of the Russian-backed Donetsk region of Ukraine, said on Sunday (June 12) that he doesn't see any "grounds and prerequisites" to pardon two British nationals who were sentenced to death last week.

Iran currency drops to lowest value ever as troubles over nuclear deal continue

Iran’s national currency – the rial – has seen a massive fall as it reached a record low against the US dollar. This was the worst fall for the rial since Iran was hit by new United States sanctions in 2020.

China's nuclear weapons are completely for self-defence, says defence minister

China has said that the main purpose of their nuclear weapons is self-defence and although they have made “Impressive progress” in expanding their nuclear arsenal over time, they do not have intention in using them for any other reason.