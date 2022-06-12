What's in the name? Rebranded McDonald's restaurants open in Russia - see pics

Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name.

In March, McDonald's halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia.

Although some run by franchisees stayed open, the action by the multinational fast-food chain was among the most visible responses by foreign companies to Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

