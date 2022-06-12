What's in the name? Rebranded McDonald's restaurants open in Russia - see pics

Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name.

In March, McDonald's halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia.

Although some run by franchisees stayed open, the action by the multinational fast-food chain was among the most visible responses by foreign companies to Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

The new name and logo

Russian chain's new name was announced: Vkusno-i Tochka, which means Tasty-period.

The new logo consists of a circle and 2 lines. Gone are the days when McDonalds in Russia had a  stylised letter M, made out of two French fries, and a dot.

The new branding features a circle and two lines, which are said to represent a burger and two French fries.

(Photograph:AFP)

Why did McDonald’s leave Russia?

McDonald's quit operations in Russia in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, following a number of other American and European companies that have made the same decision. 

It has been in Russia for a good 30 years.

This move came after it temporarily closed its 850 outlets in March.

(Photograph:AFP)

Will the menu remain the same?

McDonald's retains its trademarks in Russia. As a result, the new owner won’t be unable to serve the food items, including popular items like the Big Mac and Happy Meal.

The Filet-O-Fish is simply a fish burger, including other items. 

But still the new company promises to provide better taste and believes that customers will not see much differences.

(Photograph:AFP)

The new owner of McDonalds Russia

Alexander Govor has will handle McDonald's Russian operations. He is a local businessman and was already running 25 restaurants in the Siberia region. He is also a McDonald’s licensee since 2015.

He has bought McDonald's 850 Russian restaurants and will now operate them under a new name.

He said the company employs 51,000 people and that he firstly will keep the headcount to provide work to people.

(Photograph:AFP)

Future plans

Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.

"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience", he told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald`s restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.

(Photograph:AFP)

