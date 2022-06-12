Iran currency drops to lowest value ever as troubles over nuclear deal continue

It has been a tough week for Iran. There were concerns expressed by the United States and other countries regarding Iran’s Uranium reserves and earlier this week, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution that criticised Iran’s nuclear programme. Following the resolution, Iran’s national currency – the rial – has seen a massive fall as it reached a record low against the US dollar. This was the worst fall for the rial since Iran was hit by new United States sanctions in 2020. In response, the government and the central bank of the country has decided to pump cash into the market and according to Tasnim news website, they spoke with a group of foreign exchange traders.

Also read | New problem for Ukraine? Specialist gang smuggling ancient artifacts to Russia

In a bid to bring down foreign currency rates, exporters have been instructed to offer their banknotes in the market, according to Al-Jazeera. The governor of Iran’s central bank - Ali Salehabadi – also said that they have cashed in $7.5bn worth of proceeds from sales of crude oil till May 21.

Iran has also not taken the UN resolution quite well and in response, they took down a number of cameras from nuclear plants all around the country. The cameras belong to the UN nuclear watchdog in order to keep an eye on Iran’s nuclear activities as part of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Also read | Iran enriching uranium at unprecedented rate, dangerously close to nukes: Israeli PM Bennett

According to IAEA director Rafael Grossi, as many as 27 cameras have been removed from the plants till now and it could be a “fatal blow” to the existing Iran Nuclear Deal.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.