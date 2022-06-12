New problem for Ukraine? Specialist gang smuggling ancient artifacts to Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already crossed 100 days and the Russian military have slowly gained control over a number of areas around Ukraine. However, there seems to be another problem that is plaguing Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis. According to an international team of academics and digital technology experts who are tracking thefts, there is a specialist gang active in Ukraine who are smuggling historic artifacts to Russia by taking advantage of the current situation.

“There is now very strong evidence this is a purposive Russian move, with specific paintings and ornaments targeted and taken out to Russia,” anthropologist Brian Daniels told The Guardian.

The team believes that the most smuggled item from Ukraine at the moment is Scythian gold. The tribes known as Scythia of central Asia and eastern Europe built these valuable filigree pieces many years ago and there is a considerable amount of them present in parts of Ukraine at this point.

“These items are visually stunning, and there are now so many reports of thefts it is evident that it is a strategy. The Ukrainians, of course, are also very keen that we establish a list of stolen items,”

“We have growing concern for the museum workers and security staff, particularly when they find themselves behind Russian lines,” said Daniels while explaining the current situation in Ukraine.

Currently, the team of Daniels and his colleagues are operating out of Virginia in the United States and their main goal is to motion the destruction or displacement of any historic artifacts in Ukraine.

