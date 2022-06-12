Alien or monster? Mysterious creature caught on camera outside Texas zoo

Mysterious sightings are nothing new in the United States with a number of reports coming in every day about odd objects and creatures that people claim to have encountered in various places. But a picture posted by a Texas zoo has left internet users scratching their heads. The picture, which was released by The City of Amarillo, shows security camera footage of a mysterious creature which was roaming around the zoo. The picture was not clear, but it had two legs and pointy ears which were hidden behind what looked like a mane of hair. It was roaming just outside the zoo premises.

The City of Amarillo, Texas posted the picture on Facebook along with the caption - “The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?”

A chupacabra is a mythical creature that is a part of the American folklore, and it is generally associated with violent attacks and vampirism with goats and smaller animals being its prey.

There were also a lot of chatter online about it being a possible alien sighting but there was no way to ascertain the true nature of the creature because of the low resolution of the picture.

The zoo authorities confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry, and all the security cameras were functional.