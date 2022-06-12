Ukraine war: Pro-Russian separatist leader says no pardon for Britons sentenced to death

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Denis Pushilin, who is the leader of the Russian-backed Donetsk region of Ukraine, said on Sunday (June 12) that he doesn't see any "grounds and prerequisites" to pardon two British nationals who were sentenced to death last week. They were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia.

As quoted by the Russian news agencies, Pushilin said, "They came to Ukraine to kill civilians for money. I don't see any grounds, prerequisites, for me to come out with such a decision on a pardon." The leader of the breakaway republic also said the court had "issued a perfectly fair punishment" to all three fighters.

On Thursday, a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic on Thursday found Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner - and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun guilty of "mercenary activities" seeking to overthrow the republic.

According to the families of Aslin and Pinner, the two men have been living in the country since 2018. On Friday, the United Nations expressed concern over the death sentences handed down against the prisoners by pro-Russian rebels.

Meanwhile, a British former soldier has been shot and killed in Ukraine, his family said Sunday. Jordan Gatley is the second Briton reported to have died fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders.

His father Dean Gatley said in a Facebook post his son had left the British Army in March and went to Ukraine "after careful consideration". He further informed that his son was killed in the city of Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine. The mentioned city has been under heavy Russian attack.

