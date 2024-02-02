Top 10 world news: UPI launched in France, Tesla's biggest vehicle recall, and more

In the latest, India's groundbreaking Unified Payments Interface (UPI) made its global debut with a formal launch at the renowned Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. In other news, tensions persist in West Asia as the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates across the region. Following the alleged killing of three US troops at an American base in Jordan by a group associated with Iran, the situation remains volatile. Additionally, Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, is undertaking its most extensive recall in the United States, involving nearly all electric vehicles sold in the country.

Click on the headlines to read more.

West Asia continues to be on edge as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to expand in the region. After three US troops were killed at an American base in Jordan allegedly by a group linked to Iran, President Joe Biden has vowed to retaliate but his administration has fallen short of declaring a full-fledged war.

India's revolutionary Unified Payments Interface (UPI) marked its global debut as it was formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The momentous occasion, organised by the Indian Embassy in France, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking UPI to the global stage.

Indian Navy foiled another piracy attempt along the eastern coast of Somalia. This time, New Delhi's naval forces ensured the safe release of 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani crew aboard the Iranian-flagged vessel FV Omari that had been boarded by seven pirates who took the crew hostage, Indian Navy said in a statement on social media.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company overseeing social media giants Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is poised to receive an annual dividend of $700 million. The announcement follows Meta's disclosure on Thursday that it would issue its first-ever quarterly dividend to investors, in a significant development since Facebook's Initial Public Offering in 2012.

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, is undertaking its most extensive recall in the United States, involving nearly all electric vehicles sold in the country.

The recall is prompted by concerns related to warning lights, posing potential safety risks due to difficulties in reading critical information on the instrument panel, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

At least three people were killed and more than 270 were injured in a massive fire started by a gas explosion in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

Chinese billionaire banker Bao Fan, who had been missing for nearly a year, has officially resigned from all positions at China Renaissance Holdings, a financial advisory firm he founded in 2005. Health reasons and a desire to focus on family matters were cited as reasons by the bank for Bao Fan's resignation in its statement, reported BBC.

Two British teenagers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, received life sentences on Friday (Feb 2) for the shocking knife murder of a 16-year-old transgender girl, Brianna Ghey, in Warrington, northwest England, in 2023. Judge Amanda Yip mandated a minimum of 22 years for Jenkinson and 20 years for Ratcliffe in their respective sentences.

In a shocking development, three teenage girls lost their lives whilst they were undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM) in Sierra Leone.

According to the reports, police have launched an inquiry into the incident.