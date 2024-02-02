Kenya explosion: At least 300 injured, two killed in massive fire in Nairobi
People run for cover following a series of explosions in the Embakasi area of Nairobi on February 2, 2024. At least 30 people have been transferred to different hospitals, according to the Kenya Red Cross, after explosions rocked an industrial and residential area of the Kenyan capital. Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," the Kenya Red Cross said Friday on X
At least 300 people are injured and two people have been killed in Kenya capital Nairobi after a massive fire started by gas explosion, said the Kenyan Red Cross.
"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," the Kenya Red Cross said Friday on X, adding that an additional 27 people were treated on site.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)