China: Banker Bao Fan, missing for a year, officially resigns from all roles at China Renaissance Holdings

Chinese billionaire banker Bao Fan, who had been missing for nearly a year, has officially resigned from all positions at China Renaissance Holdings, a financial advisory firm he founded in 2005. This decision was announced in a statement released by the bank and cited by the BBC, where he cited health reasons and a desire to focus on family matters.

His abrupt disappearance in February 2023 had sent shockwaves through China's business and investment circles, raising questions and concerns about his well-being and the circumstances surrounding his vanishing.

Shortly after Bao Fan went missing, China Renaissance said that he was cooperating with authorities conducting an investigation.

The firm, in its latest filing, stated that there was no disagreement between Bao and the board and that no other matters relating to his resignation needed to be disclosed to shareholders.

However, crucially, the statement did not provide any information about Bao Fan's current whereabouts, leaving the mystery surrounding his disappearance unresolved.

Succession plan and Xie Yi Jing's Appointment

In light of Bao Fan's departure, Xie Yi Jing, the co-founder of China Renaissance, is set to assume his most senior roles within the firm.

The company expressed its commitment to maintaining continuity and stability, ensuring a smooth transition despite the unexpected change in leadership.

Bao Fan, one of China's most prominent bankers, boasted an impressive client list that included industry giants such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu. His sudden absence drew attention not only for its mysterious nature but also due to the potential impact on the business landscape, given his influential role in facilitating financial dealings with major technology companies.

Bao Fan's disappearance occurred against the backdrop of a broader regulatory crackdown on leading technology companies by Chinese authorities.

China Renaissance's announcement marked the first time the company provided a reason for Bao Fan's sudden disappearance.