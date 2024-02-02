Canada: Gunshots fired at pro-Khalistan Nijjar associate Simranjeet Singh's house

Multiple gunshots were fired at pro-Khalistan Simranjeet Singh's residence in Surrey, Canada. He is an associate of now dead pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Updates in Canadian media say that firing took place in the early hours of Thursday (February 1) and that the house indeed belongs to Simranjeet Singh.

As per reports, a car parked at the house in Surrey was riddled with bullets.

Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police have issued a release on Thursday saying that it received report of firing at 1:21 am on Thursday. Police officers “attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a shooting.” Surrey RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in the 2800-block of 154 St on Feb 1. Frontline officers located evidence consistent with a shooting. No injuries were reported. Anyone with info should contact police at 604-599-0502.



News release: https://t.co/FHEudDXnTW pic.twitter.com/rCjeibCwWh — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) February 2, 2024 ×

There was no immediate report of any injuries. But the police have launched an investigation nonetheless. As of now, the officials are considering this to be an "isolated incident". There isn't much clarity at the moment as to why the shooting took place.

The issue of pro-Khalistan elements has always been a matter affecting Indo-Canadian ties. The relations between the two countries soured last year when Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada was “actively pursuing credible allegations” that Indian agents were behind Nijjar's killing in June, 2023. India has denied any such involvement and has repeatedly asked Canada to furnish solid proof.