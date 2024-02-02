Indian Navy rescues Pakistani, Iranian crew members along east coast of Somalia
INS Sharda also undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates | X/@indiannavy Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
India's naval forces ensured safe release of 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani crew aboard the Iranian-flagged vessel FV Omari.
Indian Navy foiled another piracy attempt along the eastern coast of Somalia. This time, New Delhi's naval forces ensured the safe release of 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani crew aboard the Iranian-flagged vessel FV Omari that had been boarded by seven pirates who took the crew hostage, Indian Navy said in a statement on social media.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.