Indian Navy ship INS Sumitra rescues Pakistani, Iranian crew from Somali pirates

In a dramatic demonstration of maritime security prowess, Indian Navy ship INS Sumitra successfully executed two consecutive anti-piracy operations off the East Coast of Somalia, freeing crew members and vessels from the clutches of armed Somali pirates.

The Indian warship, INS Sumitra, swiftly responded to distress calls, initiating a daring mission to rescue crew members held captive by pirates. The first operation involved the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi, which had fallen prey to pirates, resulting in the abduction of 19 Pakistani nationals.

"INS Sumitra intercepted the FV (Fishing Vehicle) on PM 29 Jan 24 and through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo and boats compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel", Navy statement said. Close up picture of Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi when it was under the custody of 11 Somali Pirates. Indian Navy had intervened to save it. https://t.co/eyXzjM2Cau pic.twitter.com/p3C9PhTmZx — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 30, 2024 × In a separate incident, INS Sumitra received another distress call concerning the hijacking of an Iranian flagged fishing vessel named FV Iman. With 17 Iranian nationals held hostage, the situation demanded immediate intervention.

INS Sumitra, an indigenous offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, had been strategically deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the volatile regions of East Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Watch | Indian Naval ship Sumitra rescues hijacked Iranian vessel × Its rapid response and relentless efforts within a span of less than 36 hours resulted in the rescue of two hijacked fishing vessels and 36 crew members, comprising 17 Iranian nationals and 19 Pakistani nationals.

"The Indian Navy has once again proved its commitment in the region to act against all maritime threats in order to ensure safety of all mariners and vessels at sea", Navy Pointed.