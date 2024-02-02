India's UPI makes global debut, officially launched at iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris

India's revolutionary Unified Payments Interface (UPI) marked its global debut as it was formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The momentous occasion, organised by the Indian Embassy in France, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking UPI to the global stage.

Launch at the Eiffel tower

The formal launch took place at the Eiffel Tower during a significant Republic Day Reception, embodying the growing ties between India and France.

The event not only signifies the implementation of PM Modi's announcement but also underscores the broader vision of making UPI a global standard.

The official handle of the Indian Embassy in France shared the news on Twitter, expressing gratitude to the Minister Delegate in charge of Democratic Renewal, Government Spokesperson Prisca Thevenot, for honoring the occasion.

The event gathered members of Parliament, business leaders, scholars, friends of India, and the Indian community in France. UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. 🇮🇳➡️🇫🇷



Implementing PM @narendramodi’s announcement & the vision of taking UPI global. pic.twitter.com/abl7IPJ0To — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) February 2, 2024 × PM Modi's invitation to President Macron

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, served as the Chief Guest during India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26, following an invitation from Prime Minister Modi. During Macron's visit to Jaipur, PM Modi provided a demonstration of the UPI digital payments system, emphasising its functionality.

UPI for Eiffel Tower tickets

In line with this development, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced that tourists visiting the Eiffel Tower can now book their tickets using UPI payments.

NPCI International Payments (NIPL) collaborated with French e-commerce and payments platform Lyra to facilitate the acceptance of UPI payments at the Eiffel Tower, making transactions quick, easy, and hassle-free.

Indian tourists, constituting the second-largest group of international visitors to the Eiffel Tower, can leverage the UPI payment mechanism to purchase tickets online.

Also watch | Gravitas: Who pays UPI payment surcharge? The process involves scanning a QR code generated on the merchant's website to initiate a seamless payment experience.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016, revolutionised the banking landscape. The system integrates multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application, offering seamless fund routing and merchant payments.