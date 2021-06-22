Top 10 world news: UN Human Rights Council hits out at China, Taliban captures border crossing with Tajikistan & more

UN Human Rights Council members hit out at China's record in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet on the second day of the 47th session. As US troops continued to pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday captured a key border crossing with Tajikistan even as the Pentagon had said a day earlier that it could delay the troop pullout due to the militant group's continued attacks.

Cuban government announced on Tuesday that its Abdala coronavirus vaccine has shown 92.28 per cent efficacy in the last stage of clinical trials. The government had said earlier announced that its vaccine Soberana 2 had achieved 62 per cent efficacy with two or three doses. Meanwhile, Europe's top court on Tuesday said that Google's YouTube and other online platforms are not liable for copyright-infringing works uploaded by users onto their platforms under certain conditions.

UN Human Rights Council members question China's record in Xinjiang, Hong Kong & Tibet

Canadian ambassador Leslie Norton highlighted the deteriorating "fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong" under the national security law and the human rights situation in Tibet.

Taliban captures Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan

The Taliban has already claimed to have annexed at least 50 districts since it launched a major offensive last month as the US announced it was pulling out of the country by September 11.

Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against COVID-19, says Cuba

Cuban government had said earlier announced that its vaccine Soberana 2 had achieved 62 per cent efficacy with two or three doses.

EU top court hands win to YouTube in user copyright fight

The case marks the latest development in a long-running battle between Europe's $1 trillion creative industry and online platforms, with the former seeking compensation or action from the latter for unauthorised works that are uploaded.

People without vaccines will have lack of job options, warns Russia's Kremlin

This warning has come a little after the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, warned an alarming increase in number of coronavirus cases in a few regions of Russia

'Donald Trump drank bleach to cure Covid', claims man behind 'magic cure'

Trump had made the comments on bleach in April when the coronavirus was not only widely spreading across the nation.

Crypto mining: How does digital currency manufacturing affect environment?

Elon Musk’s Tesla recently stopped the new payment method as he feared crypto mining was negatively affecting the environment.

Why the 'world's happiest country' is seeking migrants

In 2009, Finland had 17 per cent of its population aged over 65 which was one the highest in the world.

Bolsonaro asks journalist to 'shut up' for urging him to keep mask on

"Shut your mouth! You are creeps! You practice rogue journalism, which doesn't help at all. You destroy the Brazilian family, destroy the Brazilian religion!" Bolsonaro lashed out at the reporter after a military ceremony in Guaratingueta, in the state of Sao Paulo.

Drinking coffee regularly decreases chances of chronic liver diseases: Study



It was also observed that regular coffee drinkers had 49 per cent less chance of dying from chronic liver disease, than non-coffee consumers.