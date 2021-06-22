People without vaccines will have lack of job options, warns Russia's Kremlin

Considering the increasing awareness about vaccines against coronavirus, Russia’s Kremlin has warned people that those who do not get vaccinated might get discriminated against in workplaces.

The Kremlin warned that the discrimination against people who are not vaccinated will, at one point, eventually come in and that can lead to these people finding it difficult to get a job.

"The reality is such that discrimination will inevitably set in. People without vaccination or immunity will not be able to work everywhere. It is not possible. It will pose a threat to those around them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

This warning has come a little after the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, warned an alarming increase in number of coronavirus cases in a few regions of Russia. Meanwhile, the authorities are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Kremlin also claimed that the increase in covid cases is a result of people’s reluctance to get vaccinated and "nihilism".

To lure people into getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, Russian authorities are offering people a chance at winning new cars and flats. However, the people who are not getting vaccinated are also being threatened with loss of earnings and even dismissal from their jobs.