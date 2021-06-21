Coronavirus situation aggravated in some areas, says Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers on Monday that the coronavirus situation in some areas has "aggravated" as the country battles the third wave of the virus.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus threat is not over yet. In some regions the situation has been aggravated, as you know," Putin said.

Watch:

Russian capital Moscow which has been the epicentre of the virus has witnessed a huge surge in cases as mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin had declared on Friday that the Delta variant accounted for over 90 per cent of the cases.

Reports said hospitals in Moscow were flooded worrying health officials.

Moscow reported over 9,000 cases for the second successive day even as Saint Petersburg which is set to host several European Championship football matches introduced fresh restrictions to curb the matches.

On Monday, the capital city reported 7,584 new coronavirus cases and 8,305 on Sunday. The city authorities had declared a no work week last week due to a surge in cases with mandatory vaccination for residents working in the service industry.

Saint Petersburg had earlier banned food sales in fan zones for Euro 2020 matches and went further to restrict access to its main Euro 2020 fan zone on Konyushenaya Square to 3,000 people from 5,000 set earlier.

Moscow has banned the gathering of more than 1,000 people and suspended all mass entertainment events. Russia has recorded 5,334,204 COVID-19 cases so far with 129,801 fatalities.

The vaccination drive in the country has been slow despite Russia having registered the Sputnik V vaccine in August last year.

Russia has reportedly vaccinated just 19.5 million citizens with authorities in Moscow been able to vaccinate only 1.5 million residents out of 12 million.

(With inputs from Agencies)