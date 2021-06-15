Russian regions announce fresh COVID-19 curbs amid surge in cases

As Russia braces for the European Championship matches, virus cases continued to surge as authorities announced Ussuriysk and Vladivostok to have additional beds for coronavirus patients.

Saint Petersburg will be hosting big matches during the Euro 2020 imposed new restrictions ahead of the Russia vs Finland match on Wednesday with COVID-19 cases increasing.

Watch:

The city had reported 865 fresh coronavirus cases as it sets out to host seven high profile matches during the month-long European Championships including the quarter-final.

Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena is set to be filled with 50 per cent capacity on Wednesday as authorities announced that no food will be served inside the stadium and cinemas theatres ordered to operate at 50 per cent capacity only in the city.

Russia has struggled to vaccinate citizens despite registering the Sputnik V vaccine in August last year. According to reports, Russia has vaccinated just 12 per cent of the population with the first dose of vaccine numbering just 18 million.

On Monday, the country had reported 13,721 new coronavirus cases as capital Moscow declared a four-day public holiday to contain the virus.

The country reported 371 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours on Monday worrying health officials. Moscow has become the epicentre of the virus with over 7,700 virus cases reported on Sunday.

Russia has recorded five million coronavirus cases and over 126,800 fatalities since the virus first took hold in the country last year.

