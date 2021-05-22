Top 10 world news: UN aid teams visit Gaza, Nepal parliament dissolved & more

Top 10 world news today: In our daily evening newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of the day from multiple beats. Today, amid the ceasefire between Isreal and Hamas, which was brokered after eleven days of continuous fighting a UN humanitarian official along with aid teams visited Gaza, to assess the damage. Meanwhile, Taiwan has accused China of spreading false information about the novel Coronavirus on social media sites. In other news, former President Donal Trump is also facing the brunt of an accusation, the American network CNN has accused him of spying on their reporter. If you wish to read the full story, please click on the headline.

UN humanitarian aid chief tours Gaza to assess damage, presses both sides

Observing the situation in airstrike-hit Gaza, top United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories Lynn Hastings appealed to Hamas and Israel to observe the ceasefire.

Cognitive warfare? Taiwan says China is spreading 'vile fake news' about COVID-19

A Taiwanese official has accused China of spreading fake news about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Blaming China for the misinformation circulating on social media platforms, he said, that Taiwan is currently undertaking public measures to ward off the misinformation.

Ahead of pro-Palestinian protests, Merkel warns on anti-Semitism

Ahead of weekend pro-Palestinian rallies in Germany, the country's Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against the show of racist or anti-Semitic behaviour.

Vaccine Passport: The European Covid certificate, a user's guide

After multiple name changes and a lot of scientific and political discussions, Europen Union's " Digital Covid Certificate" is all set to come into use from July 1. Let's take a look at the certificate and the various information related to its use for travelling purposes.

France army chief protests UN 'bias' in report over Mali strikes

In an interview, General Francois Lecointre, head of French armed forces slams a United Nations report which looked into the airstrikes in Mali, that resulted in the death of 19 civilians. According to him, the report was biased, and it delegitimised the operations of the French-led Barkhane force in the area.

Watch: Blinken, Palestinian Prez Abbas discuss ceasefire measures