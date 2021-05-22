Ahead of pro-Palestinian protests, Merkel warns on anti-Semitism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned against show of racist or anti-Semitic behaviour ahead of weekend pr-Palestinian rallies. German cities have seen pro-Palestinian rallies as the 11-day conflict raged on in West Asia between Israel and Palestinians.

"Those who bear hatred towards Jews in the street, those who incite racial hatred put themselves outside our Basic Law," Merkel declared in her weekly podcast.

"Such acts must be punished severely," she insisted.

German police made about 60 arrests last Saturday. Around 100 officers were hurt during the pro-Palestinian rallies in Berlin.

Some participants at marches in towns across Germany shouted anti-Semitic slogans, which Merkel blasted as "unacceptable". Others burned Israeli flags and in one case stoned the entrance to a synagogue.

Merkel noted that Germany's constitution "guarantees the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

But it offers no place for attacks on people of a different confession, no place for violence, racism or denigration" of others and their beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies)