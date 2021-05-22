Aung San Suu Kyi will appear soon, says Myanmar's military junta leader

Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in his first interview since the February 1 coup said that the country’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi would soon appear in court.

The Southeast Asian country was pushed into a violent crisis in the aftermath of the coup. On Saturday, several ethnic armed groups attacked a military post in a northwestern jade mining town.

Suu Kyi had received the Nobel Peace Prize for standing up to previous military rulers in the country. Since the coup began over 4,000 people including her have been detained. Suu Kyi faces multiple charges including illegal possession of walkie-talkies to violating a law pertaining to state secrets.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," Min Aung Hlaing told a Hong Kong-based Chinese language broadcaster Phoenix Television, of which bits were released on Saturday.

The 75-year-old Suu Kyi is highly revered across the country which is home 53 million people. Suu Kyi had brought democratic reforms to the country.

"She tried all she could," Min Aung Hlaing said. On Monday, Suu Kyi is set to appear in court in the capital city of Naypyidaw. Until now, she has appeared only once on a video link since the coup and has been disallowed from speaking directly to her lawyers.

The military junta claimed that she was not allowed to speak to her lawyers due to security reasons while the military faces daily protests, insurgencies and strikes across the country against military rule.