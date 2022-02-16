Top 10 world news: Ukraine wary of Russian claims of troops withdrawal and more

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated today that his country has not seen proof that Russia is withdrawing more troops. It comes after Russia stated it was drawing out additional troops—this time from the Crimean peninsula. In other news, India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies as part of a tax investigation.

'No sign of Russian troops withdrawal yet': Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelensky

According to Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, there has been no de-escalation on the ground, and Russia "continues the military build-up." Later today, NATO defence ministers will gather in Brussels to examine the prospect of a Russian invasion.

Indian tax authorities search premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei

The officials were looking at the financial documents, account books, and Huawei's Indian businesses as well as overseas transactions. Earlier this week, India's home ministry banned 54 mobile applications of Chinese origin, including the popular game Garena Free Fire, several news outlets reported.

Australia detaining asylum seekers for record 689 days, says report

The spotlight on Australia’s detention policies emerged after Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic was put in detention hotel There are eight people who have now spent more than 10 years in Australian immigration detention, and 117 have been detained for longer than five years, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Pak scribe fires at officials before his arrest for 'obscene' remarks linking PM Khan and minister

According to the report, Mohsin Baig is at fault for starting a conversation on a television show with filthy comments about Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister. Old pictures of Imran and Mohsin sitting together after their detention, on the other hand, have gone viral.

Poland's minister Przydacz sees India's 'positive' role amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz sees India's role as positive amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis without taking Moscow's name and said, " You have relatively good relations with those countries. As I said, there is a possibility of India's involvement in diplomacy. "

‘Live in the future’: Mark Zuckerberg revamps company values as Meta faces investment concerns

The huge drop, erasing over $200 billion from Meta's market capitalisation and around $29 billion from Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg's net worth, spilled over to the broader technology sector and dragged the Nasdaq Composite Index lower.

Queen Elizabeth to help son Prince Andrew pay 12 million pounds to settle sex assault case: Report

Virginia Giuffre had said that she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law, after meeting him through the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in prison while awaiting trial for sex crimes. The prince has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

New York: Girl who went missing two years ago found alive under staircase

A girl in New York, who went missing two years ago, has been found alive under the staircase of a house. Paislee Shultis was four-years-old when she was allegedly taken by her non-custodial parents Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32.

Canada sets up ambitious immigration policy, plans to add 1.3 million in three years

Canada, which is heavily reliant on migrants as workforce, has set an ambitious plan to welcome over 1.3 million immigrants over the course of three years. On Monday, the Justin Trudeau government announced its new immigration-level plans 2022-24 with an aim to help Canada’s economy recover from the COVID-19 onslaught.

Remembering Bappi Lahiri (1952-2022): The man who brought disco to India

The man who passed away on February 15 can be credited for bringing western tunes to India. Through his songs, he played the perfect bridge between the East and the West. While he brought western tunes to India, his hit songs were also played or included in western songs, and Hollywood films.