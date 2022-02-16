New York: Girl who went missing two years ago found alive under staircase

A girl in New York, who went missing two years ago, has been found alive under the staircase of a house.

Paislee Shultis was four-years-old when she was allegedly taken by her non-custodial parents Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32.

Local police said was found in a "small, cold, and wet" room under a staircase in a Saugerties home about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019.

They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.

Cooper, who also had an outstanding warrant in Ulster County, was arraigned and remains in Ulster County Jail.

Meanwhile, Kirk Shultis Jr. allegedly told police he hadn't seen the girl since 2019 and that Cooper had fled to Pennsylvania with the girl.

Paramedics said Shultis is in good health and has been turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

The noncustodial parents and a third person were arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

(With inputs from agencies)