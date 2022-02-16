Remembering Bappi Lahiri(1952-2022): The man who brought disco to India

In an old interview- during his prime- Bappi Lahiri was asked to dissect his style of music. Lahiri, dressed in his flashy gold chains and sunglasses had said that a song becomes a hit if the tempo is fast and upbeat. "Melody is also important, but the beats should be good should be fast." He remained true to his words throughout his career. The man who passed away on February 15 can be credited for bringing western tunes to India.



Through his songs, he played the perfect bridge between the East and the West. While he brought western tunes to India, his hit songs were also played or included in western songs, and Hollywood films.



Born as Alokesh Lahiri to Aparesh and Bansuri Lahiri in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal in November 1952, music was in his DNA since his parents were both classical singers. Having learnt music from a young age, Bappi Lahiri could play the Tabla from the age of 3.

At 11, he was already composing tunes on his own and had mastered the art of playing multiple instruments.



His first break in films came at the age of 21 when he composed music for a Hindi film called 'Naha Shikari' which was released in 1973. The following year he made his debut as a composer for a Bengali film called 'Daadu'(1974). By then he had already moved to Mumbai to make a career in music with the help of his maternal uncle, legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Lahiri's career took a turn for the better the following year - in 1975 when the film 'Zakhmee' was released. The music by Lahiri struck a chord with one and all and almost all the songs from the film became super hits. Songs like 'Jalta Hai Jiya Mera', 'Phir Janam Lengey Hum' were instant hits. The film also had a rare duet of Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi - the two stalwarts of Indian playback.



The following year, he composed music for the film 'Chalte Chalte' and its title track is still considered one of the most iconic songs of Hindi films.





Lahiri's songs in the 1980s in films like 'Disco Dancer', 'Dance Dance', 'Guru' and 'Pratigya' were instrumental in making actor Mithun Chakraborty a star. Mithun was a fresh face, having won a National Award for Mrinal Sen's artsy 'Mrigya'. It was 'Disco Dancer' and subsequent films that led to his image makeover - that of an actor who would dance well-of course all to Lahiri's catchy numbers. The '80s decade also saw a Lahiri- Amitabh Bachchan partnership in Bollywood where the musician created super hit numbers for Bachchan's films like 'Namak Halaal', Sharaabi' and 'Giraftar'.





While the current generation remembers Lahiri's Disco numbers - and rightfully so- the composer also created some souldful Ghazal that became hits. Most prominent being 'Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezaar Aaj Bhi Hai' and 'Aawaz Di Hai' for the 1985 film 'Aitbaar'. Beat and tempo were integral parts of his music compositions but slow, romantic numbers like 'Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna' were equally successful for their melodious tunes.



Lahiri continued to compose music till the late 1990s but was rediscovered by the newer generation of composers as a playback singer in the 2000s. He sang hits like 'Bambai Nagaria' for Vishal Shekhar in 'Taxi No 9211' in 2006, the smash hit 'Oo La La' in 'The Dirty Picture' for Vishal Shekhar in 2011, 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' for Sohail Sen in 'Gunday' in 2013. Some of his popular hits like 'Tamma Tamma Loge' and 'Bankaz' were remixed to suit the palate of Gen Z and were smash hits.







Lahiri's songs appealed to the world. During his prime, he was accussed of lifting tunes from western songs but no one could deny that the way he adapted them to Indian sensibilities was worthy of praise. Portions of his hit song 'Thoda Resham Lagta Hai' was included in the song 'Addictive' by American R&B singer Truth Hurts. The song was an instant hit and later Copyright holders Saregama India, Ltd. sued Interscope Records and its parent company, Universal Music Group for more than $500 million. A Los Angeles federal judge subsequently barred further sales of the CD unless and until Lahiri was listed on the song's credits which he was eventually. Songs like 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' and 'Come Closer' were included in Hollywood films 'Don't Mess With The Zohan' and 'Lion'.

He was ahead of his times, be it for his music, or for his unique fashion style- flamboyant and over the top, Lahiri's sense of fashion was widely discussed and emulated in later years. Had he been born a few decades later, he would be an icon- an influencer for Gen Z on social media.





Lahiri will be laid to rest on Thursday after his son Bappa arrives back in Mumbai from Los Angeles. One song that will perhaps give the musician a fitting farewell is 'Chalte Chalte, Mere Ye Geet, Yaad Rakhna, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'. (Remember my song while moving on and never say a goodbye)

We won't ever say an Alvida to you or your songs, Bappi Da.