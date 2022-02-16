Remembering Bappi Lahiri and his love for gold

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri is no more. The 69-year-old singer died of “multiple health issues”.

The ‘Disco King’ known for his inimitable dressing style especially his gold chains will be remembered by all for bringing Western touch to Bollywood music.

Known for his trademark gold chains, Bappi Lahiri had once said on his fascination for gold, “Gold is my lucky charm. When I recorded of Zakhmi, my mummy gave me a gold chain with a locket that has God’s name. When I got married, Mrs Lahiri said that gold is very lucky. As my married life passed by, my gold chains got bigger. But yes, the gold Ganpati around my neck keeps me safe.”

He’d said, “Today, if someone wears gold chains, they say why are you copying Bappida. Only a few people have such an image. Elvis Presley had a gold cross, Michael Jackson has sunglasses and Elton John has a hat.”

But carrying so much gold was not very easy for Bappi Lahiri but criticism never changed his stance. Once when yesteryear actor Rajkumar met the singer, he said, “Waah, shaandaar. Ek se ek gehne, bas mangalsutra ki kamee reh gayi hai.”

When Bappi was asked about this, he had said, “I know people make fun of me but I can’t help it, gold is lucky for me. It’s my pehchaan, just like my music.”

Bappi Lahiri is best known for his work on films such as ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Namak Halaal’, ‘Dance Dance’ and ‘Commando’.

