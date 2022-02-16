Bappi Lahiri will be missed by everyone: PM Modi leads India in paying tribute to the legendary musician

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 16, 2022, 10:09 AM(IST)

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night Photograph:( Twitter )

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead India in paying emotional tribute to the man who made the country dance to his tunes. 

Politicians, film stars, cricketers and fans took to social media on Wednesday morning to pay rich tributes to legendary Indian film composer Bappi Lahiri. The 'Disco King' as he was popularly known as, breathed his last on Tuesday late night. He was 69. 

The news of his death was confirmed on Wednesday early morning and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead India in paying emotional tribute to the man who made the country dance to his tunes. 

Bollywood music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

"Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans," wrote President Kovind. 

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi. 

The Vice President Of India M. Venkaiah Naidu official handle on Twitter also paid tribute to the late composer. "In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!"

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor and many other stars paid warm tribute to the singer. 

According to reports, the last rites of the composer will take place on Thursday once his son lands in Mumbai from Los Angeles. 

