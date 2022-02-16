Bappi Lahiri will be missed by everyone: PM Modi leads India in paying tribute to the legendary musician

Politicians, film stars, cricketers and fans took to social media on Wednesday morning to pay rich tributes to legendary Indian film composer Bappi Lahiri. The 'Disco King' as he was popularly known as, breathed his last on Tuesday late night. He was 69.



The news of his death was confirmed on Wednesday early morning and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead India in paying emotional tribute to the man who made the country dance to his tunes.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans," wrote President Kovind.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans," wrote President Kovind.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

The Vice President Of India M. Venkaiah Naidu official handle on Twitter also paid tribute to the late composer. "In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!"

The Vice President Of India M. Venkaiah Naidu official handle on Twitter also paid tribute to the late composer. "In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!"

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor and many other stars paid warm tribute to the singer.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻"

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022 ×

Cricketer Virat Kohli tweeted: "A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP 🙏🏻"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote: "Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻"

Complete Loss Of Words.

Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji,

Actress Bhumi Pednekar tweeted: "Complete Loss Of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji, Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever sir 🙏#RIPBappiLahiri"

First my Dad, then Lataji, now #BappiDa.



2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. :(



My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs. Lahiri and the grandkids.



I'm still unable to process this. :( — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 16, 2022 ×

Just heard about #BappiDa's demise.



I'm stunned. He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend.



We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs.



This was at Zee #SRGMP on 8 Nov 2021. pic.twitter.com/JoH9mXHPq7 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 16, 2022 ×

Director Srijit Mukherji tweeted: "Yeh naina, yeh kaajal...and to many such melodies lost in the glitz of the Disco wave. Alvida, Bappida."

According to reports, the last rites of the composer will take place on Thursday once his son lands in Mumbai from Los Angeles.