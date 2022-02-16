Pak scribe fires at officials before his arrest for 'obscene' remarks linking PM Khan and minister

The Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Imran Khan's friend-turned-foe journalist Mohsin Baig on the government's complaint about a conversation on a television channel's show involving the Pakistan Prime Minister.

According to the report, Mohsin Baig is at fault for starting a conversation on a television show with filthy comments about Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

Old pictures of Imran and Mohsin sitting together after their detention, on the other hand, have gone viral.

This is #MohsinBaig arrested today in Islamabad. When ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ was in opposition Baig was very close to him. When Khan became PM he not only started losing friends but converting them into enemies. pic.twitter.com/a1ou7lGgBa — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 16, 2022 ×

Following the broadcast, the government filed a complaint with the FIA, who responded quickly and detained Baig for his central part in the argument.

According to the information, a police officer was also hurt during the FIA raid to apprehend Baig after the latter resisted the arrest and fired his revolver at one of the cops.

Due to resistance, the raid lasted an hour, and the accused was spotted holding the arm at the time of his capture.

He was taken to a police station, and a squad of officers was dispatched to arrest his son.

On February 16, the PTI minister, Murad Saeed, filed a complaint against Baig.

It stated that on February 10, Mohsin Baig "assassinated his character by using abusive and immoral language in a talk show, namely G for Gharida," Samaa TV reported.

When FIA went to arrest Journalist Mohsin Baig he fired on FIA inspector and injured him. Firing continued for one hour from his house.



FIA inspector admitted to the hospital.



Now all the so called “Great Journalistic Minds” will condemn the arrest but not the firing.



WATCH pic.twitter.com/UkwTPfizgB — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) February 16, 2022 ×

Watch: Pakistan opposition takes aim at Imran Khan

The alleged incident occurred in the presence of other participants, related a baseless story with derogatory remarks, and the same was thereafter shared through social media, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, it said.

The FIR added that the accused tried to distort Saeed`s image for ulterior motives and also cultivated and induced a natural person to engage in a "sexually explicit act".



(With inputs from agencies)