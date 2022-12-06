Top 10 world news: Ukraine to implement power shutdowns, Beijing drops some Covid tests, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the country will be switching to emergency shutdowns in order to stabilise the power grids which were impacted by the latest barrage of Russian missile strikes. In other news, the Chinese government has decided to drop the need for people living in Beijing to show negative COVID-19 tests in order to enter supermarkets and offices.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the country will be switching to emergency shutdowns in order to stabilise the power grids which were impacted by the latest barrage of Russian missile strikes.The missiles also caused damage to the critical infrastructure and residential houses near Zaporizhzhia, regional officials said.

The Chinese government has decided to drop the need for people living in Beijing to show negative COVID-19 tests in order to enter supermarkets and offices. The decision was taken in the aftermath of massive protests all around the country due to the latest set of lockdowns and restrictions.

Five people were sentenced to death over the killing of a Basij paramilitary force member during the widespread protests in Iran, the country’s judiciary said on Tuesday. The spokesperson for the judiciary said that 11 people, including three children, were also sentenced to prison over the death of the soldier who was identified as Ruhollah Ajamian.

On Tuesday, Indonesia's parliament approved legislation that penalises sex outside of marriage with one year of imprisonment. The move has been touted by lawmakers as a step forward, leaving behind an "inherited" colonial criminal code.

Seven people were killed after a roadside bomb exploded in northern Afghanistan’s biggest city Mazar-a-Sharif on Tuesday. According to the local officials, the people were petroleum company employees who were travelling to their workplace in a bus.

The case of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces, was submitted by the TV network Al Jazeera to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday. The channel claimed to have "unearthed new evidence" on the Palestinian-American's death, who was shot on May 11.

The global airline industry may report an estimated $6.9 billion in loss this year, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is lower than previous estimates and significantly lesser than the loss reported in 2020 and 2021.

China's former leader Hu Jintao was for the first time seen in public on Monday, days after he was escorted dramatically out of the Communist Party's Congress when he visited the Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing to pay respect to his late predecessor Jiang Zemin.

The poll by Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics in the Republican stronghold Utah voters showed Florida Governor DeSantis taking a decisive lead in the race at 24.2 per cent followed by Liz Cheney with 16.4 per cent, and Trump placed third with 14.6 per cent, the Hill reported.