Top 10 world news: UK minister says Russian invasion has begun, oil hits 7-year high and more

British health minister Sajid Javid on Tuesday claimed that the "invasion of Ukraine has begun" saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent actions towards Ukraine show he has chosen confrontation with the West over diplomatic dialogue. In other news, Oil hit its highest with 100$ a barrel since 2014 on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK minister claims that 'invasion' of Ukraine has begun

While speaking to Sky News, Javid said, "We have seen that he has recognised these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports we can already tell that he has sent in tanks and troops. From that, you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun."

All Hong Kongers must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus tests

The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day threatening to overwhelm hospitals and the city's strict isolation system.

Tonga back online as undersea cable repaired

Internet connection was restored in Tonga on Tuesday, five weeks after a massive volcanic eruption shredded the undersea cable that connects the Pacific nation with the rest of the world. Telecom providers Digicel and TCC said data connectivity had been restored to two main islands, after breaks in an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of the cable were finally fixed.

Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements over Covid symptoms

The 95-year-old head of state tested positive for the virus on Sunday, sparking renewed concerns about her health after she spent a night in hospital in October last year.She was forced to rest on medical grounds and cancelled a series of planned engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit in November.

Rival websites accuse OnlyFans of conspiring to blacklist them

FanCentro has begun legal action in the United States against OnlyFans' owner Leonid Radvinsky and the company which receives OnlyFans' payments, Fenix Internet LLC. As per a report by BBC, OnlyFans directed an unidentified social media company to disable accounts of performers by placing their content on a terrorism database.

In a first, Japanese women beat men in medical school acceptance rate

The acceptance rate for women has exceeded that for men at Japanese medical schools for the first time. According to data released by Japan's education ministry, 13.6 per cent of female candidates passed exams at 81 medical schools last spring. In comparison, 13.51 per cent of men passed the same exams.

Norway court bans breeding of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, British bulldogs

In an unprecedented landmark, Norway’s Oslo District Court recently ruled that breeding British bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Oil hits highest since 2014

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the two regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent.

Mauritius asks Google map to mark Chagos islands as part of its territory amid row with UK

The ownership of the island has become a contentious issue between the UK and Mauritius. Earlier this month, authorities from Mauritius had hosted their country's flag above the Peros Banhos atoll as Mauritian ambassador to the UN Jagdish Koonjul said the country is "reclaiming" the island from Britain.

How India's 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa prepared to beat World No.1 Magnus Carlsen

Three losses and one draw in four games on the first day of a tournament, would've had a debilitating impact on any Chess player. But, 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa is an exception. He came back stronger on day two and how! He pulled off this comeback while knowing fully well that on the second day, he would be up against experienced players, who also feature in the Top10 global rankings in the game.